iM Global Partner to build wealth management credentials with US boutique acquisition

iM Global Partner has acquired US wealth and asset management boutique Litman Gregory, adding £4bn in AUM to the group and marking its first foray into wealth management.

The 100% acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, takes group AUM to more than $24bn and bolsters its US distribution capabilities.

Founded by Ken Gregory and Craig Litman in 1987 and based in San Francisco, Litman Gregory provides independent asset management services, in-depth investment research, and personalised wealth management to individuals and families. Since 1996, Litman Gregory has developed a broad range of US mutual funds.

Speaking to Investment Week, iM Global Partner founder and executive chair Philippe Couvrecelle highlighted the acquisition of the Oyster fund range in 2019 and said the group has been looking for some time to build a similar distribution capability for the US market.

He added that the firm has plans in place to grow the business substantially in the coming years, through organic and inorganic growth, with this most recent acquisition giving iM Global Partner its first capabilities in wealth management.

"We have very strong ambitions in terms of growth for this company," said Couvrecelle. "We did not exist five years ago and we are now managing more than $20bn.

"We think the business can reach $65bn [in AUM] in the next five years, over a ten-year horizon, we should manage between $150bn and $200bn.

"We consider ourselves a growth asset manager, combining very strong business resources on both sides of the ocean in the US and in Europe."

The deal gives Litman Gregory improved distribution capabilities for institutional and private clients in the US and internationally. Meanwhile its wealth management business will operate as a separate business unit "to preserve the strong recognition, independence and expertise that it has built over many decades with its cross-generational clients," iM Global said.

CEO of Litman Gregory Steve Savage added: "We are excited to become a part of iM Global Partner as it improves our ability to deliver on our mission to excel for our clients.

"iM Global Partner brings complementary global research resources and strong alignment on total client focus. The combination of our organisations is a natural fit because of our shared research DNA, commitment to independent thinking, integrity and total client focus."