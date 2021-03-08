interactive investor to buy Equiniti Group D2C business in £50m deal

The deal is expected to be completed this summer

Equiniti Group has agreed to sell the EQi direct-to-consumer (D2C) customer business of Equiniti Financial Services to interactive investor (ii) in a deal worth up to £49m.

The deal, which is anticipated to complete this summer following a customer migration exercise, comprises £48m payable in cash at completion and up to a further £1m contingent on the timing of migrating all customers to the ii platform.

As of 31 December 2020, the D2C business had assets under administration of £5.3bn, including cash balances of £0.6bn, and generated revenue of nearly £15m in 2020.

EQ will report an accounting profit on the transaction of £13m and pay just over £2m of corporation tax in the year of disposal, after utilising available brought forward tax losses in Equiniti.

The group's interest costs will reduce by £400,000 following completion of the transaction as debt is reduced.

ii said in a statement to investors that the deal increases its UK platform market share and "cements its position as a market leader", following a year which saw "record levels of new customer subscriptions and asset flows".

It added that the EQi brokerage business is flat fee, and customers will continue to benefit from ii's flat fee model.

It follows similar deals, such as the acquisition of TD Direct Investing in 2017, ATS in 2019, and Share in 2020. This latest acquisition will see ii acquire the EQi book of customers.

Chief executive of ii Richard Wilson said: "I am delighted to announce the acquisition of EQ's retail investment business and look forward to welcoming EQi customers to the ii platform, where we hope they will benefit from our no-nonsense fixed fee pricing, commitment to service and continuously developing technology and content.

"This marks another important milestone in the ii story, having brought together five established investment businesses within the last four years to create a single market-leading platform that offers the retail investor real choice and value."

EQ's chief executive Cheryl Millington added: "This sale demonstrates further progress in focusing our activities and strengthening the group's balance sheet, reducing our leverage.

"This takes our total consideration from divestment of non-core assets to £63.8m and positions the group well for the future as we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis."