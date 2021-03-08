Nominate now as Investment Week launches Women in Investment Awards 2021

Join us for this year's awards on 25 November

Investment Week is delighted to open nominations for our Women in Investment Awards 2021. We had a phenomenal response to last year's awards, with more than 1,000 nominations received, but we believe 2021's event can be even bigger and better.

At this stage, we are inviting nominations from across the industry before the closing date of Friday 23 April.

Nominees will then be asked to complete a more detailed questionnaire about their achievements to help the judges choose their finalists and winners.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on 25 November.

These awards are vital in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity & inclusion within the sector and make a real impact.

This mission has never been more important as the industry starts to rebuild following the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

We believe it is vital to make diversity & inclusion central to these plans.

We know women holding senior leadership roles are key to driving change in this area so we are pleased to announce a new category this year for Investment Industry Leader of the Year.

This will be open to women holding senior roles within the UK investment industry at C-suite level who can demonstrate exceptional leadership and influence at their own company and across the industry.

In particular, they will have to show how they have encouraged women to progress and championed diversity & inclusion at their own company and industry-wide and the impact they have had in the past 12 months.

This year for the first time we are also requiring nominees to include a short testimonial at the questionnaire stage from a senior colleague at their firm or someone who has benefitted from their help to support their entry and demonstrate the impact they have made. This will not be required at the nomination stage.

Investment Week is championing improving diversity & inclusion within the investment sector and we believe these awards have a valuable part to play in drawing attention to this issue and demonstrating real change is starting to happen.

We hope you will take this opportunity to either nominate yourself or a valued colleague for these awards and we look forward to revealing our finalists and winners later in the year.

Click here to nominate and for more details about the awards, as well as to view last year's winners.

Women in Investment Awards 2021 categories

• Investment Analyst of the Year

• Fund Selector of the Year

• Fund Manager of the Year (small to medium firms)

• Fund Manager of the Year (large firms)

• Wealth Manager of the Year

• Investment Woman of the Year (small to medium firms)

• Investment Woman of the Year (large firms)

• Mentor of the Year

• Role Model of the Year

• Rising Star of the Year (small to medium firms)

• Rising Star of the Year (large firms)

• Change Excellence

• Team Leader of the Year (large firms)

• Team Leader of the Year (small-medium firms)

• Most Inspiring Returner

• Unsung Hero

• Fund Saleswoman of the Year

• Distribution Woman of the Year

• Marketing Influencer of the Year

• International Investment Woman of the Year

• Investment Industry Leader of the Year (New)

• Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion (companies)

• Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion (companies)

• Outstanding Contribution to the Industry (no nominations as selected by the judges)