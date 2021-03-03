Spring Budget 2021: Sunak extends stamp duty holiday to end of June

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has extended the stamp duty holiday until the end of June in today's Spring Budget.

Speaking on Wednesday (3 March), the Chancellor told the House of Commons that the extension will now end on 30 June, adding there would be a "government guarantee" on mortgages with a deposit of 5%.

"The cut in stamp duty I announced last summer has helped hundreds of thousands of people buy a home and supported the economy at a critical time. But due to the sheer volume of transactions we're seeing, many new purchases won't complete in time for the end of March."

He added: "Then, to smooth the transition back to normal, the nil-rate band will be £250,000 - double its standard level - until the end of September and we will only return to the usual level of £125,000 from October 1."

Ingenious managing director of real estate Tom Brown said: "The Chancellor's decision to extend the stamp duty land tax (SDLT) holiday and provide a government-backed guarantee to mortgages with deposits of just five per cent reflect the importance of maintaining optimism in the UK housing market.

"This level of support shows that the government continues to view the housing market as key to the UK economy at a time when the latest Nationwide House Price report confirmed that demand from buyers is being sustained.

The support provided by the SDLT relief extension, saving up to £15,000 on property purchases of £600,000 is positive news for our strategy as an alternative lender focused on the affordable end of the market."

Elsewhere, Sunak said: "Even with the stamp duty cut there is still a significant barrier to people getting on the housing ladder - the cost of a deposit.

"So, I'm announcing a new policy to stand behind homebuyers, a mortgage guarantee. Lenders who provide mortgages to homebuyers who can only a five per cent deposit will benefit from a gov guarantee on those mortgages."

Many big lenders, Sunak said, back the proposition and will be offering the 95% mortgages from next month. "As the prime minister said, we want to change generation rent into generation buy."

'Music to the market's ears'

Quilter mortgage expert Karen Noye said: "News in The Times today that the stamp duty holiday is set to be extended in next week's budget will be music to much of the housing market's ears.

"The scheme has done wonders for the property market during this period of economic inactivity, vastly increasing the number of house sales and their prices with it.

"If this proves to be the case it will no doubt be good news for many, however it does simply kick the can down the road in terms of some of the structural problems in the housing market.

"It is likely that come June we will see more pressure to keep the stamp duty holiday in play to stop the inevitable house price correction that will come in the future as the economic realities of the pandemic bite.

"While this news helps to avoid the looming cliff edge for lots of buyers, it does just move it a few miles down the road and many will be in a similar position come June."