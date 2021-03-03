Spring Budget 2021: Chancellor hikes corporation tax to 25% from 2023

Sunak insisted that the UK had the lowest corporation tax rates in the entire G7

Corporation tax will go up to 25% from 2023, but personal tax thresholds will be frozen, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said in his Budget speech today.

Sunak told the House of Commons the move may not be popular but it was fair as the economy recovers after the Covid-19 pandemic. He added the UK would still have the lowest corporation tax in the G7.

Sunak said the government would create a small profits rate to ensure only firms with profits over £250,000 would be taxed at the higher 25% rate. "That means only 10% of all companies will pay the full higher rate," said Sunak.

Corporation tax is currently 19%.

Elsewhere, income tax rates were held at current levels until April 2026. The income tax threshold for paying the basic rate will rise to £12,570 next year. Higher-rate tax payers will have a £50,270 threshold.

Additionally, the VAT registration threshold will remain at £85,000 until 2024. Sunak added the pension contrition lifetime allowance and IHT thresholds would also be frozen until the end of this parliament.

Furnley House IFA Paul Fazackerley said: "While not everyone will support raising the rate of corporation tax, the reality is that it's the right thing to do.

"Corporation tax is a tax on profits, not turnover, so it is only a tax on businesses that are thriving. Businesses have had a lot of support over the last year and there have been more winners than perhaps some people realise."

He added: "Even after the raise, the UK's rate of tax cannot be considered high on a global scale, and this change is also one of the simplest to implement, so avoids creating confusion or uncertainty elsewhere.

"The worst thing we could have had was more changes to pensions or savings legislation, particularly with so many people having to adjust their retirement plans due to the pandemic. So a tax that puts more burden on successful businesses without impacting ordinary savers or retirees makes a lot of sense."