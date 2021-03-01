ShareAction report: Asset managers to face more scrutiny on ESG issues

NGO ShareAction has released new research outlining the current state of real-life leading practice by asset managers on core ESG topics

Demands on asset managers to consider ESG issues and adopt greater transparency has prompted ShareAction to publish a leading practices report, so that investors can compare the practices of their chosen firms with leaders in the industry.

The report states that current leading practice is still "a world away from what is needed of the sector" and that a 'gold standard' for responsible investment requires investors to take account of the adverse impacts of their investments on people and the planet.

The fund managers most frequently cited throughout the leading practice guide were BNP Paribas Asset Management, NN Investment Partners, AXA Investment Managers, Robeco, and Legal & General Investment Management.

Colin Baines of Friends Provident Foundation said the report will "enable asset owners to better hold managers to account by demonstrating that positive changes are not just possible but have already been implemented by their peers."

A case study the report highlights is Schroders' SustainEx, a tool that aims to quantify both the positive and negative impacts companies have on society.

The tool examines 36 measures of social and environmental impact drawing on over 400 academic studies and is applied to over 10,000 companies.

It helps analysts, fund managers and clients measure and manage those social and environmental impacts and risks more effectively.

Cazenove Capital - part of the Schroders Group - is using SustainEx to measure the impact of its portfolios, and is reporting on this to all UK contracted clients, regardless of whether they have an impact or sustainability mandate.

In the FAQ document that accompanies the impact reporting scorecards, Cazenove Capital said: "We recognise that all investments have an impact on people and the planet. We are taking the significant step of including impact measures in all client valuations.

"We measure the impact of your portfolio so we can manage the impact. This is a new dimension to investing, we must understand the cost of a company's entire activities - and must value them based on 'impact adjusted profits'."

ShareAction has found some industry resistance when it comes to training, as asset managers argue their day-to-day work implicitly requires knowledge sharing on ESG topics.

The NGO believes that systemic issues, including climate change and biodiversity, "require training to help understand not only risks at the portfolio level, but also the real-world adverse impacts of investment behaviours".

A stronger standard for ESG training is required that brings in external scientific expertise and is undertaken throughout the organisation, ShareAction said.

Proxy voting is identified as another key test of investors' commitment to environmental and social goals, with ShareAction stating that "proxy voting policies form the backbone of an effective stewardship approach."