Analyst survey: Almost a quarter of all companies to be carbon neutral by 2030

European companies are leading the pack in the race to achieve net zero

About a quarter (24%) of all companies will be carbon neutral by 2030, according to Fidelity International's Analyst Survey, with European firms taking the lead (30%) but Asian companies expected to reach the same milestone by the end of the decade.

According to Fidelity International's annual Analyst Survey, which features views from the firm's 144 on-the-ground global analysts and based on around 15,000 company interactions, the race is on for companies to achieve net zero.

Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing at Fidelity International, said: "We believe that climate change is one of the greatest threats to society, business and the long-term profitability of companies and markets.

That is why we expect the companies we invest in to be directionally aspirational in their efforts to address the potential impact of climate change on their business.

"We are encouraged to see that sustainability issues are climbing the agenda every year across industries and across geographies - a mind shift that has been accelerated by the pandemic.

This year for the first time more than half (54%) of Fidelity analysts report that the majority of their companies now regularly discuss sustainability issues. This compares with 46% in 2020 and just 13% as recently as 2017.

"Our net zero forecasts are based on companies' current plans, so we expect them to be revised higher in the coming years, as regulations tighten and robust ESG practices become a baseline for attracting investor capital."

Looking further out, analysts believe that 43% of firms will get to net zero by 2040 and 66% by 2050.

European companies are currently most advanced, with analysts questioned in the survey estimating that 30% of firms will be carbon neutral by 2030.

"I don't have a company call anymore where ESG is not mentioned," said one European materials analyst. "On the odd occasion I don't ask a question about it, they will always bring it up themselves at the end of the meeting."

China en route to meeting targets?

Of Fidelity analysts covering China, 25% report a growing emphasis on ESG at the majority of their companies, up from around 15% in the previous three years. This may be an early reflection of China's 2060 net zero target.

Flora Wang, director of sustainable investing and assistant portfolio manager at Fidelity International, said: "China's carbon emissions are expected to peak around 2030, which means the country has less than 30 years to cut emissions from their peak to achieve its 2060 target.

By comparison, carbon emissions in Europe peaked in the early 90s and at a much lower intensity level.

"Though this is an ambitious target, based on the conversations we are having with companies on the ground, I am confident that corporates will be able to rise to the challenge. China has a lot to lose if climate change is not kept in check."

However, 68% of China analysts expect no increase in the level of corporate disclosure around the UN Sustainable Development Goals over the next 12 months, compared to an average of 34% of analysts who cover other regions.

"ESG matters generally aren't front of mind for my companies," said one China industrials analyst. "Disclosure is limited and it's only when you specifically ask that they engage on it."

Despite many countries still facing restrictions due to the pandemic, Fidelity's survey found that managers across the board are upbeat on the prospects for their companies in 2021 thanks to low interest rates, negative real yields and supportive fiscal policy - signalling a favourable environment for a rebound in global growth in 2021 and beyond.

Terry Raven, director of European equities at Fidelity International, commented: "The pace of recovery will differ across countries and industries, depending on vaccine rollouts and the potential impact of new Covid variants. China's ‘first in, first out' advantage in 2020 should carry through into 2021.

"Europe and the US will gradually recover as vaccines are rolled out and economies reopen, with the potential for a big upswing in the second half. Some of those sectors that suffered most through the pandemic we expect to bounce back very strongly, albeit the picture will be far from uniform."