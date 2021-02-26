IA responds to calls for greater ethnic diversity on board

The Investment Association (IA) has responded to former MP Chuka Umunna's tweet that nobody on its 17-strong board comes from an ethnically diverse background by pledging to appoint "at least one racially and ethnically diverse board member by 2024".

Yesterday (25 February), Umunna - who is joining JP Morgan after overseeing Edelman's ESG operations - tweeted that the IA has "no ethnic diversity on its board" after the firm announced on Wednesday that it will issue an "amber top" to FTSE 350 firms that do not disclose either the ethnic diversity of their board, or have a plan to employ at least one director from an ethnic minority background by next year.

"It might be an idea to do something about that if making similar demands of companies," Umunna stated on the social media platform.

In response, the IA has said it will appoint "at least one racially and ethnically diverse board member" within the next three years.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The guidelines we have put out apply to listed FTSE 350 companies. However we know while calling for greater ethnic diversity in these companies, we must also look at our own board composition.

"That is why, as signatories of the Change the Race Ratio initiative, we have committed to appointing at least one racially and ethnically diverse board member by 2024."

The spokesperson added that the IA is actively involved in several initiatives including recruiting more young people from ethnic diverse backgrounds through Investment2020, the launch of a mentoring programme for senior black industry leaders, and its 'Black Voices' report which looks at the experience of black employees within the industry.

When asked about the board's recruitment process, the IA said its members are chosen from existing CEOs within the industry, so it is therefore focused on "improving diversity within the industry as a whole".

According to the IA's website, however, not every person is listed as a CEO or managing director, with Kim McFarland and Michael Cohen referenced as finance director and portfolio manager respectively.

The IA added that it is a signatory to the Change the Race ratio and that, as part of that, it has "committed to increase the racial and ethnic diversity among board members and [its] senior leadership team".

"In terms of gender diversity, women now make up 41% of our board," it added.