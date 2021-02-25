Investment industry urged to accelerate adoption of LGBT+ lens investing

Industry leaders have called for greater understanding and application of LGBT+ lens investing, as new research reveals a significant majority of global investment professionals have not yet considered this approach at their firms, with a lack of quality data and metrics holding investors back.

LGBT+ lens investing is the practice of investing for financial return while considering the benefits to those who identify as LGBT+, while it can also promote and drive effective inclusion more widely across organisations, including within investment companies themselves.

However, unlike gender-lens investing - which became increasingly popular in the 2010s - LGBT+ lens investing has yet to be understood or genuinely applied, the research suggests.

The survey of global investment professionals for the New Frontier: LGBT+ Lens Investing for the 2020s report, led by LGBT Great in alliance with Equality Group, LGBT Capital and the Bisi Alimi Foundation, reveals a startling lack of understanding and deployment of LGBT+ related sustainability considerations in investment companies' products and active ownership frameworks.

This is despite a consumer survey of 200 members of the LGBT+ community interviewed as part of the research suggesting they want to see more thought leadership and values-driven management from the investment sector in this area.

The report, which can be viewed here, also makes the case that LGBT+ equality is a key part of social sustainability and that businesses which are diverse and inclusive have been proven to experience financial outperformance.

This new report was sponsored by Northern Trust Asset Management and St James's Place Wealth Management.

Commenting on the findings, Marie Dzanis, executive vice president, head of EMEA at Northern Trust Asset Management and CEO of Northern Trust Global Investments, said: "I am pleased that we have sponsored this research as it demonstrates the importance of LGBT+ inclusion and looks at potential considerations on investing, whilst at the same time highlights the pressing need for greater education and understanding.

"We understand the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion and we are encouraged by the increasing momentum amongst LGBT Great's other member firms to create greater visibility and advocacy for LGBT+ inclusion."

Iain Rayner, chief operating officer at St James's Place Wealth Management, commented: "Our industry has a responsibility to help advance the equality agenda for the LGBT+ community. This research creates an opportunity to engage with senior company decision makers and to encourage the development of LGBT+ inclusive equality strategies.

"I welcome this research for the awareness that it will create and the benefit it will bring to business and society overall."

Sir Elton John and David Furnish also commented on the report: "We are delighted to see the investment industry stepping up its leadership for LGBT+ equality around the world. Our community still faces many challenges and we must work together to increase support, acceptance and progress.

"This report highlights how the industry can influence the LGBT+ diversity and equality agenda within both corporations and broader society. We welcome the work of LGBT Great to bring this agenda to the spotlight."