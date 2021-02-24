UK unemployment rate jumps to 5.1% amid Covid crisis

The UK unemployment rate rose to 5.1% in the three months to December, reaching the highest level in five years.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), 1.74 million people were unemployed in the October to December period, up 454,000 from the same quarter in 2019.

The last time the unemployment rate was above 5% was in the autumn of 2015.

However, Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said that the true underlying picture was not yet clear due to the high number of people still on furlough.

"We're not seeing the underlying picture here because there's an awful lot of people furloughed — when we talk about a few hundred thousand people still on the payroll, we're talking about a lot of people who are actually away from work," he told the BBC.

Unemployment rate hits 5% and 'likely to continue rising'

"We're continuing to see some sectors increasingly affected such as hospitality, so even if the overall picture isn't too bad there will be groups of people who are much more affected," he added.

Under-25s hit hardest

Almost 60% of the people who had lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic were under-25s.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, reacting to the latest unemployment figures, said: "I know how incredibly tough the past year has been for everyone, and every job lost is a personal tragedy.

"That's why throughout the crisis, my focus has been on doing everything we can to protect jobs and livelihoods.

"At the Budget next week I will set out the next stage of our Plan for Jobs, and the support we'll provide through the remainder of the pandemic and our recovery."

Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt, said: "With the Chancellor set to update his Plan for Jobs at next week's Budget, and the furlough scheme likely to be extended to May, there are causes for optimism in the official data.

"Vacancies are recovering in line with some survey evidence (e.g. from the CIPD) of revived recruitment plans, and redundancies appear to have peaked.

"If the proposed reopening timetable encourages businesses to retain furloughed workers, the outlook for employment may be less bleak than many feared."

Jon Hudson, manager of the UK Growth fund at Premier Miton, commented: "It is unsurprising the unemployment rate creeped up during December given further lockdowns. However, the outlook for the UK economy is getting clearer and with continued support from the Treasury, it is likely the Bank of England's peak unemployment forecast of 7.75% will prove too pessimistic."

UK unemployment hits highest level in three years

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors commented: "The economy has suffered a long winter of despair, with pandemic restrictions creating a tough, and in many cases completely non-existent, trading environment for businesses.

"Whisper it quietly, but signs are emerging that we could see a spring of hope as the economy rebounds once restrictions are finally fully lifted before the peak summer months.

"We see this story play out in today's labour market statistics, which shows the unemployment rate continuing to tick up over the winter months to reach 5.1% in the three months to December. But since peaking in September, redundancies are on the decline, and the number of employers proposing redundancies in January is the lowest since the pandemic began.

He added: "In fact, in January 2021 83,000 more people were in payrolled employment than in December 2020, though this figure is well down on the previous year. 726,000 fewer people were in payrolled employment compared with February 2020.

"The majority (58.5%) of these job losses were suffered by the under-25s given they are more likely to find themselves in sectors shut down and suffering from stay at home orders."