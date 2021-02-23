Ex-Aviva Investors business development head joins Alpha Real Capital

Specialist real assets manager Alpha Real Capital has hired ex-Aviva Investors business development head Phil Redding.

Redding, who has been appointed as senior advisor, is currently an executive director at Cardano, and prior to that, was head of business development EMEA at Aviva Investors.

Aviva Investors names real assets chief Versey as CEO as Munro departs

Phillip Rose, chief executive of Alpha Real Capital, said: "We are delighted to have Phil on board as a special adviser.

"His wealth of experience of working in asset management coupled with strong understanding of secure income assets is a natural fit for Alpha."

Redding has more than 40 years' investment and pensions experience, having worked at Credit Suisse, Zurich, CIS and Scottish Mutual, and started out as a pensions consultant at Hogg Robinson Benefit Consultants.