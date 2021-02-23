Capital Group hires Rob Hardy from JPMAM as corporate governance director

Rob Hardy joined Capital Group in February and will be based in London

Capital Group has appointed Rob Hardy as corporate governance director and a member of the firm’s ESG leadership team.

Hardy joined Capital Group in February from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was head of investment stewardship for the EMEA region. He will be based in London.

At JP Morgan Asset Management he led the formulation and oversight of the firm's ESG strategy and public policy. Prior to joining JP Morgan in 1996, Hardy was a corporate governance and proxy voting specialist at Phillips & Drew Fund Management.

Capital Group hires from BlackRock for newly-created role

"Rob's years of experience designing and implementing corporate governance and stewardship policies, and overseeing proxy voting activities for a large global asset manager make him an integral addition to our team, in this newly-created role," said Jessica Ground, global head of ESG at Capital Group.

"We are thrilled to have a leader with Rob's expertise help us carry on our long history of engaging closely with portfolio companies on governance and sustainability issues," she added.

"I am delighted to be joining Capital Group, with its world-class investment platform, truly long-term perspective and commitment to ESG," said Hardy.

Capital Group launches multi-asset funds range

"With ESG an area of great strategic importance for the firm, I look forward to helping further integrate ESG factors into the investment process to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Hardy holds a bachelor's degree with honours in French Language, Literature and History from the University of East Anglia, and is a member of the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN).