New leadership programme to 'accelerate' careers of black women in asset management

The first cohort will take up to 20 participants

Industry organisation Black Women in Asset Management (BWAM) has launched a six-month Leadership Accelerator designed to advance the careers of black women working in the industry through a "blended learning approach".

The BWAM Leadership Accelerator, which will begin in May and run to October 2021, has an "evidence-based" curriculum focusing on core competencies such as authentic leadership, navigating bias, emotional intelligence and communications.

The first cohort will take up to 20 participants and the cost of each place on the Leadership Accelerator is £6,000.

Cross-industry mentoring programme launched for senior black professionals

BWAM suggests that the six-month programme is most appropriate for those women who are one to three promotion levels below managing director, senior partner or similar executive level positions, and for black women who want to reach the C-suite.

Women who want to remain at their current level but "desire to increase their influence and impact within their organisation" are also encouraged to apply.

Jacqueline Taiwo, BWAM chair and co-founder, said that its latest initiative aims to "spur progress" after a 2019 report by the Investment Association found that less than 1% of investment managers in the UK are black.

She said: "The Leadership Accelerator is specifically designed to arm high-potential black women with the tools required to navigate career road-blocks and lead with impact.

"The programme also offers organisations an amazing opportunity to invest in the black women within their workforce."

Investment firms urged to do more to tackle racial inequality

The course will be taught through individual coaching, small group coaching circles, and three full-day virtual workshops and will be delivered by consulting firm Delta Alpha Psi, which is comprised of academics, business psychologists and executive coaches.

BWAM was formed in 2019 and now has more than 400 members, including investment professionals, lawyers, consultants, administrators, and others in the asset management field.