Eurizon SLJ Capital offers exposure to Renminbi bond market and local currency EMD with double fund launch

The Eurizon SLJ Bond Aggregate RMB fund will be managed by Stephen Li Jen and Monica Wang

Eurizon SLJ Capital has launched a Renminbi (RMB) bond fund to take advantage of China’s $17trn bond market, and a local currency emerging market debt fund, as local currency sovereign bond issuance "now vastly exceeds" dollar issuance.

The Eurizon SLJ Bond Aggregate RMB fund will be managed by Stephen Li Jen and Monica Wang and is based on a similar strategy launched in 2018.

The London-based asset manager of Eurizon said the new fund will invest in a diversified set of Renminbi-denominated debt instruments traded on the China Interbank Bond Market, or in other regulated markets in China and Hong Kong, and will use an FX overlay to contribute alpha by "potentially enhancing the return as well as defending against adverse shocks".

Its benchmark is the Bloomberg Barclays China Treasury Total Return index.

Li Jen, chief executive of Eurizon SLJ and co-manager of the fund, said that China's $17trn bond market has become "too big for investors to ignore".

"As the world's second largest economy, China is a major global player and is on a significant trajectory of growth. Yet, despite the size and growth of the market, China is currently under-owned, with foreign investor participation accounting for just over 2% of the entire bond market," he said.

"In fact, China offers EM like returns for DM levels of risk."

The Eurizon SLJ Bond Aggregate RMB fund is available via platforms with an estimated ongoing charges figure of 65bps.

Yasmine Ravaï, a 26-year emerging markets veteran investor, will manage the Eurizon SLJ Local Emerging Markets Debt fund alongside Alan Wilson, who joined the team in October 2020.

Investors in the new EMD fund will have exposure to sovereign, credit and derivative bonds issued in local currencies in the 19 emerging markets that make up the JPMorgan GBI EM Global Diversified index.

Eurizon SLJ Capital called it a "mature market", given that the majority of emerging markets bonds are issued in local currencies rather than US dollars.

The managers will invest in diversified positions across credit rating, issuer, sector, maturity, duration and yield curve, while currency decisions will be taken separately, supported by the research of co-CIOs Li Jen and Fatih Yilmaz.

"Favourable demographics, with 85% of people living in emerging markets, and stable financial systems mean that local governments and corporations are now issuing a wide range of bonds to domestic investors - giving well-resourced fund managers like us good opportunities in terms of duration, credit quality and maturity," Li Jen said.

"Above all, it means we have a good opportunity to deliver higher yields than equivalent developed market bonds."

The Eurizon SLJ Local Emerging Markets Debt fund is available via platforms at an estimated OCF of 70bps.