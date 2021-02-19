Brooks Macdonald promotes Ewan Millar to head of AIM

Brooks Macdonald has promoted Ewan Millar to head of Alternative Investment Markets (AIM), with effect from 1 March.

He will succeed Scott Lothian who is leaving the business, but remaining with the team until May 2021 to ensure a smooth handover.

Millar was a senior investment manager at Cornelian prior to the company being acquired by Brooks Macdonald in February 2020.

He has experience in managing small cap equities over many years including co-managing a high-performance small cap equity fund.

"I am delighted to be leading our AIM service and am excited to be taking the team forward to the next phase of growth. There is an increased interest in this growing and vibrant market and my focus will be on maintaining and enhancing the unrivalled expertise and insight we provide as part of our AIM service," Millar said.

He joined the AIM team following the acquisition, and has played a critical role in managing the portfolios working closely alongside Scott in supporting the current investment strategy.

Brooks Macdonald is also expanding the team further with an additional investment director, reflecting the importance of the AIM service as a core part of the group's market leading offering for clients and advisers.

After 10 years with the group, Scott Lothian has decided to step down at the end of May to pursue new opportunities.

Edward Park, Brooks Macdonald chief investment officer, said: "Since joining our AIM team, following the completion of the Cornelian acquisition, Ewan has made a significant impact and I am very pleased that he is stepping up into this role.

"Ewan has been instrumental in helping to navigate the recent challenging market environment with Brooks Macdonald's AIM service achieving a positive return of almost 5% in 2020.

"I would also like to thank Scott for his work in setting strong foundations for the AIM service and his dedication to client service, and wish him well with his future plans," he added.