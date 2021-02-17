Diversity report: 96% of AIM and FTSE Small Cap 100 leaders are white

Some 96% of Alternative Investment Market UK 50 directors and 95% of FTSE Small Cap 100 directors identify as white, according to a diversity report from Company Matters, meaning there are fewer ethnic minority leaders further down the cap spectrum than at FTSE 100 firms.

According to the second annual report from the professional services company, which is part of Link Group, SMC and AIM company boards are falling far behind their blue-chip counterparts, which now have an 11% ethnic minority representation across their boards.

Out of 324 positions on AIM UK 50 boards whose ethnicity could be determined, there were only three black directors, none of whom are executives.

Diversity Project targets 30% female fund managers by 2030

Among AIM UK 50 firms, the proportion of female directors has risen two percentage points since the last report to 20%, although this shift is almost entirely driven by non-executive directors, rather than executives.

Tracey Brady, managing director at Company Matters, said: "Change needs to happen and it needs to happen at a faster pace than we are currently seeing. The top FTSE 350 listed companies in the UK tend to dominate attention in the diversity debate. But they are not fully representative of UK corporate culture.

"There are more than a thousand smaller listed companies on the main market and AIM indices and tens of thousands of private companies. They employ far more people between them than the top FTSE 350 companies and tend to be more domestically focused, meaning they reflect UK company leadership and the lived experience of the UK workforce much more than their very large, often global, counterparts."

Some 84% of AIM and 78% of SMC 100 companies have all-white boards, over double the proportion seen in the FTSE 100. The report also reveals that just two AIM UK 50 and seven Small Cap 100 companies set measurable objectives for board diversity.

Some asset managers 'paying lip service' to gender diversity issues

Brady added: "If such large proportions of the population are not rising to the top because of their race, gender or age, then huge pools of talent are going untapped, limiting the potential for individuals and the whole economy.

"As we look to a post-pandemic future, we are going to need to tune every aspect of fitness to Olympic standard to get the UK back on its feet. Making sure that UK business is reflective of modern society is an essential part of that. Only then can the economy truly go full speed."