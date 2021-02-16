Invesco launches first municipal bond ETF in Europe with eye on income investors

Invesco has launched the first ETF in Europe providing exposure to taxable municipal bonds, an asset class that which has been "difficult for investors to access", according to the firm.

The Invesco US Municipal Bond UCITS ETF will provide investors with higher yields than are generally available from the US investment grade credit market without taking on additional credit risk, Invesco said.

Gary Buxton, head of EMEA ETFs and indexed strategies at Invesco, said: "This launch opens the door to an asset class that until now has been difficult for investors to access.

"Municipal bonds, or ‘munis' for short, offer higher yields, better average credit ratings and much lower default rates than US investment grade credit. We believe that unusual profile could make them attractive for many income investors."

The ETF aims to provide the total return performance of the ICE BofA US Taxable Municipal Securities Plus index, which is designed to track the performance of US dollar-denominated taxable municipal debt publicly issued by US states, territories, and their political subdivisions, less the impact of fees.

Paul Syms, head of EMEA ETF fixed income product management at Invesco, said the index the ETF tracks is currently yielding around 0.30% more than the typical US investment grade credit benchmark.

"We see its potential as an almost like-for-like replacement for some of an investor's corporate credit exposure, albeit with slightly longer duration.

"Alternatively, it could be of interest to some more cautious investors looking to increase yield without having to take on excessive credit risk," Syms added.

Invesco said that a recent change to US tax law had triggered a substantial increase in the issuance of taxable municipal bonds over the past two years, with local governments taking advantage of low interest rates.

Nearly $140bn of debt was issued in 2020, compared to an average of under $30bn issued annually from 2011-2018, it said.

The ETF, which is managed by a team in the US, has an ongoing charge figure of 0.28%.