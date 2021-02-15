Cordiant Digital Infrastructure IT raises £370m in London IPO

The new trust will invest in operating digital infrastructure assets such as fibre optic technology

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has successfully raised £370m at an issue price of 100p per share and will list on the London Stock Exchange tomorrow (16 February).

Subscription shares will be issued to subscribers in the initial issue for nil value on the basis of one subscription share for every eight ordinary shares subscribed.

In January, Cordiant Capital said it was targeting a £300m raise for the investment trust.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure will mainly invest in operating digital infrastructure assets, with a predominant focus on data centres, mobile telecommunications/broadcast towers and fibre optic network assets, primarily located in the UK, the EEA, the US and Canada.

Shonaid Jemmett-Page, chairman of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, said: "The board is delighted at the broad and deep support from our new shareholders for the launch of the company.

"This is recognition, in our view, of the strength of our management team and the potential for the strategy to deliver both investment returns and positive impact across societies. We thank you for your support."

Application will be made for 370,000,000 ordinary shares and 46,249,982 subscription shares to be admitted to trading on the specialist fund segment of the LSE'smain market. It is expected that initial admission will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00am on 16 February.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure will aim to generate attractive total returns forshareholders over the longer term, comprising capital growth and a progressive dividendthrough investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Benn Mikula, managing partner and co-CEO of Cordiant Capital, added: "This is an exciting time to be investing in digital infrastructure and we look forward to updating you on the first investments in the coming months."