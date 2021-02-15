Triple Point hires Lindsay Smart in head of sustainability role

Lindsay Smart was recently head of impact research and innovation at impact investment bank ClearlySo

Triple Point Investment Management has appointed Lindsay Smart as head of sustainability as it seeks to "deepen" its ESG capabilities.

Since 2011, Smart has held senior positions at ESG assessment data provider Video Eiris, and most recently at impact investment bank ClearlySo, where she was head of impact research and innovation.

In her role at ClearlySo, she led the development of its sustainability and impact assessment tool ClearlySo ATLAS, which is designed for private equity investors.

Triple Point returns with digital infrastructure IPO

Claire Ainsworth, managing partner at Triple Point, said: "At Triple Point, we have always been focused on providing innovative and compelling investment strategies.

"Lindsay's experience will complement our existing ESG expertise, deepen our capabilities and strengthen our ability to create value for both our clients and society."

According to Triple Point, Smart has experience developing internal sustainability strategies and communication plans, as well as providing training and workshops to develop professionals' understanding and approach to sustainability integration.

She was previously a member of the UKSIF analyst committee.

Smart added: "Triple Point has an outstanding reputation for creating strategies that not only provide solid returns for its investors, but also focus on having a positive impact on society.

"I am very much looking forward to working with the teams across the business and helping to further enhance Triple Point's initiatives in the ESG and impact arena."

