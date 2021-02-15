Woodford returns with new firm targeting Acacia life sciences portfolio

This is Woodford's first launch since the collapse of his Equity Income Fund in 2019

Neil Woodford has returned 16 months after the collapse of Woodford Investment Management with the launch of a new investment firm, which is working alongside Acacia Research to "advise" on an illiquid and unlisted portfolio of life sciences companies once owned by the Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF).

Woodford will serve as CIO of WCM Partners, which will be based in Buckinghamshire and Jersey, serving institutional and high-net-worth investors.

The Acacia life sciences assets were part of "Portfolio B" in the WEIF liquidation process, with a £223.9m agreement struck between the firm and specialist broker PJT Park Hill in June to package up 19 assets, including Theravance Biopharma and Oxford Nanopore.

WCM said in a statement that the assets "will form the cornerstone of a new strategy to rebuild the Woodford investment operation" under the new brand.

A Companies House filing shows WCM Partners was incorporated in June as Active Capital Management, before changing its name in a November filing. Paul Green, who was responsible for operations and technology alongside Jon Adair at Woodford IM, is currently the only registered individual as COO and secretary.

Woodford and its administrator Link Fund Solutions, which took the decision to suspend WEIF, remain the target of compensation claims from a handful of law firms and investor groups as a result of the fund's eventual collapse.

CEO of Acacia Clifford Press said: "Neil Woodford has financed an extraordinary number of British life-sciences companies over the last 20 years. The scope of his involvement with these companies is unmatched in the UK.

"He was the most successful portfolio manager for many, many years and I can tell you, in the course of my investment career I've met a few of the really legendary investors, and when I met Neil I knew I was standing the in the presence of a truly exceptional investment manager."

Woodford added: "These stocks have already demonstrated the huge potential in the tech and biotech sectors where early stage, patient investment can deliver outstanding value.

"I am focusing all my energies on identifying value and providing that support."

Woodford's return

In announcing the new venture, the Woodford team highlighted the performance of its illiquid and unlisted stocks since they were forceably sold after the collapse of Woodford IM, with the £229m Acacia portfolio now worth "in excess" of £690m.

"Original investors have missed out on up to £460m of investment returns," the firm said.

WCM Partners highlighted best performers such as Kymab, which was recently sold "for up to $1.5bn", as well as Synairgen and BenevolentAI, which have seen their share prices jump 245% and more than 600% respectively since WEIF first invested.

In an exclusive interview with the The Telegraph on Sunday (14 February), Woodford continued to attack Link for taking the decision to suspend WEIF and the eventual collapse of his namesake firm.

While apologising for "two years of underperformance", Woodford said he "cannot be sorry for the things I did not do", adding: "I didn't make the decision to suspend the fund, I didn't make the decision to liquidate the fund.

"As history will now show, those decisions were incredibly damaging to investors, and they were not mine. They were Link's decisions."