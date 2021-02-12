Government response 'crucial' as UK GDP nudges 1% higher in Q4 2020

The recovery in December was mainly driven by service sector firms

UK GDP was 1.2% higher in December 2020 as eased lockdown restrictions for the month helped to bring total growth for the fourth quarter of the year to 1% overall, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

The Q4 rise added to the 16.1% growth seen in the third quarter, but December growth remained 6.3% below pre-lockdown February levels and growth in the final three months of the year was 6.6% lower than the same time in 2019.

With headline GDP falling 9.9% overall for the year, portfolio managers have said the government's response will be "crucial", especially in the context of the March budget, with ministers urged not to "prematurely choke off the recovery".

The fourth quarter saw output rises for all the main components of the economy, with services, production and construction growing by 0.6%, 1.8% and 4.6% respectively.

While services activity increased in the first half of December 2020 following the relaxation of business restrictions, "this was most significant in some services industries", the ONS explained.

Within services industries, the vast majority saw heavy falls in output levels. Air travel, travel agencies and accommodation were the worst hit with output contractions of 89.3%, 85.9% and 73.3% respectively in December when compared to February levels.

However, 12 service industries were able to surpass their February output levels in December, with postal and courier activities growing by 20% compared to February.

CIO, private banking and wealth management at HSBC Willem Sels said "it remains unclear when lockdowns will end, and whether consumers will rush out to spend on travel and entertainment when they are free to do so", but "rapid vaccinations paint a positive picture for future growth".

"Today's UK GDP figure has, once again, exceeded early expectations, in common with Q4 releases from across the EU," he added.

"We already knew that the UK's October and November figures were better than predicted, so the fact that the UK avoided a contraction in Q4 should not come as a surprise.

"UK stocks continue to be cheap compared to other markets, and we are overweight the large exporters in the FTSE100, which represent attractive and cheap proxies to the global recovery theme."

Portfolio manager at Quilter Investors Hinesh Patel agreed that vaccine roll out success points to a "promising second half of the year" for the UK economy, with double dip recession avoided and lockdowns likely soon coming to an end.

However, he warned: "This does not mean every business is going to thrive in 2021, and the economy is clearly going to show signs of scarring for a considerable period of time.

"It will be crucial to watch how the government responds. With a budget coming up and support schemes due to expire soon, they need to make sure they do not prematurely choke off the recovery."