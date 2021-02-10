Close Brothers appoints John Sawbridge as investment director

Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has named John Sawbridge as an investment director in its Mayfair office to further its high net worth proposition.

Sawbridge joins from RX Partners, where he spent two years as a consultant. Having started his career at Rathbones in 2005, Sawbridge then moved to Investec Wealth and Investment for 12 years, four of which he spent as an investment director. He specialises in UK equities and equity derivatives.

Martin Andrew, chief executive of Close Brothers Asset Management, said: "The growth of the Mayfair team is a core part of our broader development ambitions, and despite 2020 being a turbulent year for the economy, our high net worth proposition went from strength to strength. As we look to maintain our growth ambitions throughout 2021, welcoming an Investment Director of John's calibre to support this goal is a real boost.

"John's extensive skills and wealth of experience will complement our existing team as we continue to build on the excellent service and bespoke proposition we offer to our high net worth clients."

Despite challenging market conditions, the Mayfair office reached the milestone of £1bnn AUM in July 2020. Headed by managing director Andrew Hess, the office employs ten investment professionals and six support staff.