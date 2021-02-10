La Française to offer range of 100% sustainable open-ended funds

La Française Asset Management (LFAM) aims to offer a range of 100% sustainable open-ended funds by the end of 2022 as the group pushes its sustainable strategy.

73% of LFAM open-ended funds already meet sustainability criteria and seven are labelled.

Jean-Luc Hivert, global head of investments and chair of LFAM, said: "We have strong ambitions. Fully committed since 2008, LFAM will continue to meet clients' expectations in terms of sustainable investment through a complete range of solutions representative of all our asset classes".

La Française Group is rolling out its sustainable strategy across all of its asset classes and, as such, will offer a sustainable multi-asset product range.

Française Sustainable Investment Research (LF SIR), its proprietary ESG research centre based in London, has worked on the implementation of methodologies for measuring and forecasting carbon emissions.

Laurent Jacquier-Laforge, global head of sustainable investing at La Française Group, added: "Our commitment highlights a new juncture in our transition towards sustainable investment. The rigour of our methodologies and the acquired expertise of numerous specialists within the Group are proof of our dedication to transforming La Française AM into a committed stakeholder".

La Française has €53bn in assets under management, with operations in Paris, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Hong Kong and Seoul.