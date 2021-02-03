Mattioli Woods acquires planning business Montagu for £2.3m

Mattioli Woods has acquired financial planning and wealth management firm Montagu in a deal worth £2.34m bringing assets under advice worth £80m to the group.

Montagu, established in 1996 and based in Twickenham, provides fee-based financial planning advice and administration to more than 150 private and corporate clients. It has four staff who will transfer to Mattioli Woods.

In the year ended 31 July 2020, Montagu generated revenues of £0.77m with pre-tax profits of £0.31m. At 31 July 2020 Montagu's gross assets were £1.05m and net assets were £0.95m, including £0.91m of cash.

Mattioli Woods said the acquisition "is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year of ownership".

Chief executive Ian Mattioli said: "Our discussions have confirmed the strong cultural fit and our common approach to looking after clients, and we are very pleased that Chris and his team are joining Mattioli Woods.

"The transaction expands our existing operations in London and the South East. We believe the range of products and services that Mattioli Woods has to offer can support the excellent outcomes from which Montagu's clients already benefit, while offering the potential to realise real revenue synergies by combining our operations."

Montagu managing director Chris Simpkin added: "From our earliest discussions with Mattioli Woods it was clear that we shared the same core values and business culture of putting our clients' interests at the heart of everything we do."

The deal is made up of an initial cash consideration of £1.39m compromising £1.09m in cash plus 40,161 new ordinary shares of 1p each in Mattioli Woods.

Contingent consideration of up to £0.95m payable in cash on the first and second anniversaries of completion, subject to certain revenue targets being met is also a key part of the deal.

Mattioli Woods said payment of the initial cash consideration, deal costs and estimated net asset completion adjustment has resulted in a net cash outflow at completion of £1.19m.

This article was first published by our sister title Professional Adviser