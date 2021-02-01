Federated Hermes appoints Aiyela as head of inclusion

The international business of Federated Hermes has appointed Vivienne Aiyela as head of inclusion, joining from the National Emergencies Trust, where she was head of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Aiyela will be responsible for the management and implementation of diversity and inclusion-related activities across the company to build workforce capability, increase employee engagement and support the attraction, retention and development of talent.

She will be responsible for further developing the processes, policies and infrastructure to support these activities, and helping the firm deliver on its wide-ranging diversity and inclusion commitments.

Aiyela has over 20 years' experience working across public, not-for-profit and commercial sectors at a senior level as a management consultant and business advisor.

She is also an adviser on equality, diversity and inclusion to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and senior leadership team.

Eoin Murray, head of investment and executive sponsor for diversity and inclusion at the international business of Federated Hermes, said: "In Vivienne, we have a very talented and experienced individual joining us to help drive our diversity and inclusion agenda.

"We have a lot we want to achieve, not least delivery of our commitments on ethnic diversity which we set out in December, and Vivienne will bring a great deal of energy and expertise in support of this."