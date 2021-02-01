NextEnergy targets £300m raise for renewable energy trust

NextEnergy Capital will attempt to raise £300m for a renewables investment trust targeting total returns of between 9% and 11%.

NextEnergy Renewables Limited (NREN) will invest in private funds run by both its investment manager and third-party firms, alongside co-investments and direct acquisitions of infrastructure projects.

The firm said the fund would provide shareholders with attractive long-term income and capital appreciation, with total returns of 9% to 11% including growing dividend. That income for investors will 3p, equivalent to a 3% yield on the IPO price for the period from initial admission to 31 December 2021, rising to 5.5p in the company's first full financial year and growing progressively thereafter.

The trust will charge a base management fee of around 40 basis points, alongside a performance fee. This will result in overall fees of around 40 basis points on a total return performance of 8%; and 85 basis points on a total return of 11%.

NextEnergy said it would invest a significant portion of the seed capital raised at flotation immediately into NextPower III (NPIII), a private, ESG fund targeting operational and new-build solar assets in OECD countries. The fund is on target to achieve its 13% to 15% gross IRR target return, NextEnergy said.

The balance raised will be invested into pre-identified, third-party platforms as well as being used to access co-investment opportunities.

Chair of NREN Anne Wade said the opportunity set identified by the trust's managers would allow the vehicle to "offer diversity in both asset class and jurisdiction which truly differentiates this from other offerings".

"We believe that the timing of the launch of our new vehicle is also very favourable as we look to capitalise on the supportive market backdrop with a large investible universe and strong growth outlook ahead," Wade added.

CEO and founding partner of NextEnergy Michael Bonte-Friedheim said the fund would offer "a significant return profile with attractive unlevered returns… above what is currently offered by other listed renewable energy funds".

"We have also successfully put in place the lowest base management fee in the sector for investors in this fund," he continued.

"Our ambition is to increase the global renewable energy supply, whilst investing in key transformative energy transition infrastructure and we look forward to doing this while offering a significant return for our investors."

NextEnergy is a specialist renewable energy investment manager, founded in 2007and currently has over $2.3bn in assets under management. It currently runs the London-listed NextEnergy Solar fund alongside four institutional mandates.

The manager said NREN would be diversified across geographies, technologies, managers and revenue mix.

The fund is the latest in a long line of renewables investment trusts to IPO, the latest of which to list was the VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities fund.

It is the second launch today (1 February), following on from Triple Point's digital infrastructure offering.