Investment Conundrums: Barclays' Hobbs on why gold and bitcoin look 'vulnerable' to real interest rate increases

Gold and bitcoin look "very vulnerable" to a rising real interest rate environment that could leave the two assets looking like "flightless birds", according to Barclays Wealth Management & Investments' CIO Will Hobbs.

Gold has long been seen as a hedge against equity risk, while bitcoin has been gaining traction as a potential gold-alternative, with investment management firm Ruffer claiming their recently purchased position in the cryptocurrency protected them against monetary risks they saw as being elevated.

The bitcoin price continues to climb, as many other institutions have begun dipping their toes in. The asset climbed to a fresh record high of over $48,000 after Tesla said it had invested $1.5bn of the cash on its balance sheet in the cryptocurrency. Twitter and Mastercard said they were considering doing the same.

However, the allure of those assets, which produce no yield, could dampen should real interest rates begin to climb, Hobbs said.

While the CIO expects that to be a long way off, he does believe "a little bit more inflation" is one of the most underpriced risks in markets currently.

"From a very hedged economist's perspective, I would say there are more futures that contain problematic inflation now than there were previous to this crisis because of the policy response [to the coronavirus pandemic]," Hobbs told Investment Week.

"If you did [therefore] see real interest rates start to move, that would make gold and bitcoin very, very vulnerable because real interest rates represent the competition.

"If I can achieve a positive yield from the safest lender out there, I [do not need to hold] gold or bitcoin, which do not give me any [income].

"If you did get positive real interest rates, which you are some way away from doing at the moment, that would make gold and bitcoin look like flightless birds, 1,000 miles in the sky."

Hobbs also worried about bitcoin's volatility, noting that on an annualised basis it was about 177%, compared to emerging market equities, the most volatile asset class in Barclays' portfolios, at about 18%.

With Barclays having taken a number of nervous calls from clients at the worst point of 2020's stockmarket volatility, Hobbs fears this would happen to a greater extent with bitcoin in portfolios.

"In terms of a white-knuckle ride, I do not know any individual that is capable of stomaching that kind of volatility in substantial quantities," the CIO reasoned.

"And it did not give you much recession protection; it was pretty dark at the worst moments."

Further, he added, the tethering of the economy to bitcoin would unlikely end well, largely as economies grow and linking it to an asset with a finite circulation would be deflationary.

"It is not going to happen without something going really wrong," he said. "In the end, it just becomes a speculative assets that is hard to value."