Hargreaves Lansdown boosts dividend as profits rise

Hargreaves Lansdown reported a 10% rise in profits before tax for the first half of fiscal 2021, prompting it to hike its half-year dividend by 6%.

The investment platform posted a pre-tax profit for the six months ended 31 December 2020 of £188.4m compared with £171.1m for the same period a year earlier.

The FTSE 100 company also attracted a record 84,000 new clients in the six months to end-December, 2020, and won £3.24bn of net new business, which was up 40% year-on-year.

Chief executive Chris Hill said the performance had been driven by younger customers signing up to the platform and trading stocks.

"As our client numbers continue to grow, we are finding that younger people are taking a greater interest in investing for the future, with the average age of our clients continuing to fall," Hill said.

"Covid-19 has underpinned the importance of financial resilience and Hargreaves Lansdown is well placed to support clients with their saving and investment needs across their lifetimes."

Almost half (47%) of new sign-ups in the period were aged between 30 and 54. Hill said lockdowns meant "many have found the time and seen the need to prioritise household savings, which has enabled and led them to invest for the first time".

The surge in new sign-ups helped Hargreaves' half-year revenue jump 16% to £299.5m.

Trading in January was said to have been "similar to other lockdown periods with strong dealing volumes, significant client engagement and robust net new business and net new client numbers".

"Whether such elevated dealing volumes continue once lockdowns end, and life returns more to normal is difficult to say," the company said.

Assets under administration were £120.6bn at the end of December 2020, up 16% over six months.

The board declared an interim dividend of 11.9p a share, up from 11.2p a share for the first half of fiscal 2020 and said it "remains committed to paying special dividends" when it is able to generate free cash from new business and regulatory buffers.