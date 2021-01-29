Shareholders may be forced to accept Brevan Howard's fee hike demands - Stifel

BH Macro and BH Global shareholders may have to accept demands from hedge fund Brevan Howard of a hike in the fees paid to the trusts’ investment manager, Stifel has predicted after upgrading its recommendations on the trusts after their "premium bubbles" popped.

Brevan Howard last Friday (22 January) served an ultimatum to the board of the two London-listed investment companies it runs, demanding the 2% management fee and 20% performance fee it had charged pre-2017 be reinstated, and proposing a levy on share repurchases.

The fees shareholders paid for both funds had been slashed in 2016, after Brevan Howard saw its AUM plunge from a peak $40bn to around $6.5bn on poor performance. Investors pay a fixed fee of 1% based on the NAV of the trust after a 2017 tender offer. This, broker Numis predicted, works out to a fee of 0.65% today.

IPO market picks up but headwinds remain for small launches

Should shareholders not agree to Brevan Howard's demands, it said it would serve notice terminating its management agreement and redeem the company's investment in the master fund, which is the trusts' only investment.

Stifel today (29 January) said the proposals "undoubtedly leave a sour taste" for shareholders, particularly as the believe BH Macro and BH Global "helped provide a lifeline to [Brevan Howard] and its economics through a difficult period" when many hedge funds failed.

"The proposed terms feels like a poor reward for the support that shareholders provided," the analysts said. They also noted that the private fund Brevan Howard runs charges 1.5%, less than its proposed fees for the trusts.

That said, Stifel said it accepted the view that the multi-portfolio manager structure was expensive to run and the two companies were currently cheaper than any peers.

Further, the analysts added, the funds have proven their worth, having performed strongly through Q1 2020, when equity markets were in freefall. In addition, the scarcity of similar products in the investment company sector adds to the attraction of the vehicles.

As a result, Stifel said shareholders were likely to reluctantly accept the proposed terms. "Unfortunately, the negotiating leverage rests with the manager and not shareholders in our view."

Investment trust sector urged to grow in order to 'stay relevant'

One suggestion the analysts did make was a merger between BH Global and BH Macro, as they questioned the rationale for the existence of the former. "It is not sufficiently differentiated from BH Macro, while historical performance is lower," they noted.

"Its only value to date is as a relative value play when the spread between the funds is large." A merger would be beneficial, they continued, as it would reduce overall expenses and increase liquidity.

Shares in both trusts have fallen sharply since the letter was published, with BH Macro down by almost 10% and BH Global by 5.6%. As a result, Stifel has upgraded its recommendations on both to neutral and positive respectively.

It noted "the premium bubble on BH Macro has now been popped", as the company slipped from as wide a premium as 15% in early November to a 2% discount by 28 January. The analysts also noted the fund was now in a new compensation year for the underlying portfolio managers.

BH Global's rating tends to trade much closer to par than its sister fund, and had been on a 2.6% premium before the letter. Since, it has slipped to a near-4% discount, which Stifel said offered "reasonable value".

"Overall, we believe that Brevan Howard is a high quality firm and should be considered as a core allocation in the context of a portfolio diversifier."