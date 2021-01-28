Fed facing 'tight balancing act' as policy left unchanged after FOMC meeting

The Fed said further action on the economy was dependent on the spread of the coronavirus

The US Federal Reserve now faces a "tight balancing act", according to several industry commentators, who warned the central bank's decision to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged has not deterred markets from focusing on "monumental" policy exit risk over the longer term.

Last night (27 January), the Federal Open Market Committee announced that interest rates would remain close to zero and that its QE programme would remain at $120bn of purchases per month as employment rates and inflation remain below target.

While the statement acknowledged that economic recovery has moderated over recent months, it said further action remains dependent on the spread of the virus and the success of vaccination programmes.

The market's reaction was muted at best, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavering before the announcement and ultimately closing down 2.1% for the day's trading.

IW Long Reads: Getting down to business - How will Biden's Presidency affect markets?

Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International, said the "incredible easing in financial conditions" seen since the start of the pandemic - with the Fed announcing it would buy an open-ended amount of securities back in March last year - has given the central bank "much confidence in the appropriateness of its current stance".

"Despite the expectation of a re-opening induced bounce later in the year, the Fed is expected to keep the extremely accommodative policy stance in coming months in order to prove the credibility of its new FAIT framework," she explained.

"But, with markets already focusing on the 'policy exit risk' and anticipating a taper tantrum, the Fed is facing a very tight balancing act in communicating any policy changes over the next few months and years."

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes, said the Fed's focus on recovery and subsequent decision to keep ultra-loose monetary policy in place was the correct call, adding that there is "no end in sight" for the Fed's purchasing programme, as it currently stands.

"This will ensure financial conditions remain easy to facilitate fiscal expansion - another Covid-relief package worth up to $1.9trn is in the pipeline - while Janet Yellen at the helm of the Treasury will make sure coordination between monetary and fiscal policies is effective," she said.

"Yet, down the line, if and when the policymakers' efforts succeed, the task of exiting the extraordinarily loose policy setting - and the challenge of communicating it to financial markets - will be monumental."