BlackRock's Larry Fink pushes for bold climate goal in annual letter

BlackRock will start pushing companies to disclose their plans for going net-zero and eliminating greenhouse gasses by 2050, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wrote in his annual letter to corporate leaders.

The boss of the world's largest asset manager is calling on all companies "to disclose a plan for how their business model will be compatible with a net-zero economy," which he defines as limiting global warming to no more than 2oC above pre-industrial averages, and eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"We expect you to disclose how this plan is incorporated into your long-term strategy and reviewed by your board of directors," he wrote.

Fink said that a "tectonic shift" in the investment landscape was happening faster than he expected.

"I believe that the pandemic has presented such an existential crisis - such a stark reminder of our fragility - that it has driven us to confront the global threat of climate change more forcefully and to consider how, like the pandemic, it will alter our lives.

"It has reminded us how the biggest crises, whether medical or environmental, demand a global and ambitious response."

Investors are reallocating capital towards companies with strong environmental, social, and governance practices, Fink said.

"There is no company whose business model won't be profoundly affected by the transition to a net-zero economy," he wrote.

BlackRock said that lack of progress by companies would force it to "not only use our vote against management for our index portfolio-held shares, we will also flag these holdings for potential exit in our discretionary active portfolios because we believe they would present a risk to our clients' returns".

In a separate letter to clients, the BlackRock executive committee said it would publish the proportion of assets under management that is currently aligned to net-zero and set a target for the rest. BlackRock is the world's largest investment manager, overseeing $8trn in assets.

However, it warned that change will not happen immediately, adding that beecause the global economy today "is itself carbon intensive, the portfolios of most diversified investors—including the portfolios of BlackRock's clients in aggregate - remain carbon intensive".

"That cannot and will not change overnight, and BlackRock's aggregate portfolio will necessarily be subject to the investment decisions of our clients. Nonetheless, there is significant global momentum towards a net zero economy, and BlackRock believes that our clients are best served by being at the forefront of that transition."

Fink also urged companies to adopt a single reporting standard for their sustainability disclosures. "We appreciate that disclosure can be cumbersome and that the variety of reporting frameworks creates further complexity for companies," he wrote.

BlackRock has been pushing for a move to a single global standard to make disclosures easier and help investors more easily compare companies.