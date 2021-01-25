ASI promotes Katie Trowsdale to head of multi-manager strategies

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has promoted Katie Trowsdale to head of multi-manager strategies, the fund-of-funds arm of its multi-asset solutions business.

Trowsdale will immediately assume overall leadership responsibility for the team, which is responsible for the management of approximately £30bn of assets. This includes a number of large segregated mandates and a wide range of retail collective investments including ASI's MyFolio franchise.

Trowsdale has been a member of ASI's multi-manager solutions team for nine years and has been deputy manager, then co-manager, on the MyFolio Managed and MyFolio Multi-Manager ranges for seven years.

Trowsdale, who was named Highly Commended Fund Selector of the Year at last year's Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards, will continue with her portfolio management responsibilities alongside her leadership role for the team.

Aymeric Forest, global head of multi-asset solutions at ASI, said: "Katie's promotion is well deserved. Her investment knowledge combined with her market experience means she is very well placed to drive the multi-manager business forward."