Mediolanum IF hires Octopus PM to lead multi-manager function

Mediolanum International Funds has hired Bish Limbu for a new role leading its multi-manager function, based in Dublin.

Limbu, who joins from Octopus Investments, will report to CIO Christophe Jaubert, and manage a team of portfolio managers covering multi-manager equity, fixed income and multi asset strategies.

In addition to responsibility for the manager research team headed by Inma Conde, Limbu will also be responsible for scouting and developing investment partnerships alongside head of investment partnerships Brian O'Rourke.

He will join the firm's investment committee, contributing to the firm's house view and ensuring alignment across the multi-manager portfolio range, while ensuring each product has an optimal return and risk profile.

With over 25 years of industry experience across investment, wealth management and capital markets, Limbu was most recently a senior fund manager at Octopus Investments, where he was a founding member of the multi-manager team.

He developed and headed the firm's investment team, oversaw product design, and the investment management, including strategic, tactical asset allocation and portfolio construction.

Prior to this, Limbu was a senior analyst at Barclays Wealth, where he was responsible for funds selection and multi-manager products, and has also worked for Bestinvest.

Jaubert said Limbu brings "an impressive performance track record in different strategies, and we will benefit from his expertise and knowledge, which are complementary to ones we have".

He added: "He will help to capitalise on the quality of our manager research and keeping the pace of growth in the portfolio management team, which has substantially grown over the last two years."