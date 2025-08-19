Schroders' Brandon McCormack to join Capital Group as head of UK marketing

Starts in September

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Brandon McCormack has left Schroders for Capital Group to become head of UK marketing, Investment Week has learned.

