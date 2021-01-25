JOHCM hires Voskamp as head of sales and distribution across UK, Europe and Asia

JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) has tapped Aviva's Tjeerd 'TJ' Voskamp for its head of sales and distribution – UK, Europe and Asia role.

Voskamp will start at JOHCM on 15 March and will be based in JOHCM's London headquarters, with responsibility for sales, marketing and client services. He will report to Alexandra Altinger, CEO - UK, Europe and Asia.

Voskamp currently serves as head of client solutions - UK, Europe, Asia and Latin America at Aviva Investors, where he is responsible for setting commercial strategy in these regions as well as managing a number of global client channels.

Alexandra Altinger said: "I am absolutely thrilled to announce TJ's hire. His extensive international distribution experience covering both intermediary and institutional channels will be critical to our ability to strengthen our existing UK footprint while continuing to build close client relationships across the Continent."

Prior to joining Aviva Investors in 2016, he was head of global financial institutions group at Schroders, where he led a global sales team responsible for global retail and private banks, insurers and other financial institutions. Voskamp has also held senior sales roles at Colombia Threadneedle. He is a fluent German, Dutch and English speaker.

Voskamp said: "It is exciting to be joining a well-respected boutique with an investment-led heritage and a strong fund manager bench. I particularly look forward to helping the firm build on its presence in Europe and Asia and consolidate its market position in the UK."