EdenTree IM hires Jupiter's Charlie Thomas as CIO

EdenTree Investment Management has appointed Charlie Thomas as its new CIO, joining in Q2 2021.

In his new role, Thomas will be tasked with ensuring EdenTree's team of experienced experts maintains their leadership position in an exciting and rapidly evolving market.

One of Thomas' first responsibilities will be reinvigorating EdenTree's product range and make ready for its next phase of growth, as it seeks to expand its influence in the responsible and sustainable investment space.

He will take over from Sue Round, who has been fulfilling the role of acting CIO alongside her primary role as deputy chair. Previously, Robin Hepworth held the role of CIO at EdenTree from 2012 to 2020.

Round will remain within the business and continue in her role as deputy chair - driving EdenTree's leadership in the responsible and sustainable investment space, as she has for the last three decades.

Most recently, Thomas was head of Strategy, Environment and Sustainability at Jupiter Asset Management. He managed £800m worth of Sustainable Solutions/Impact and ESG/Responsible Funds, including the Jupiter Ecology Fund.

Thomas' has employed a long term, all cap global investment approach, with high active share and a commitment to active and highly engaged investment. This approach has led to asset growth for the Jupiter Environmental and Responsible Investment range of funds.

Andy Clark, CEO of EdenTree Investment Management, said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Charlie to EdenTree at this incredibly exciting time for the business and for the industry.

"Charlie was one of the few industry figures that could bring such a high level of expertise and experience to a business that has led the responsible and sustainable investment market for more than 30 years under Sue's guidance. We are committed to delivering excellence to our clients and Charlie further strengthens our ability to do that."