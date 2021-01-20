Jupiter restructures sustainability offering as Thomas departs

Jupiter’s head of strategy, environment and sustainability, and manager of the Jupiter Ecology fund Charlie Thomas is set to leave the firm, sparking a raft of ESG leadership changes.

In the wake of Thomas' departure Jupiter has promoted Abbie Llewellyn-Waters and Rhys Petheram to heads of sustainable investing and environmental solutions respectively.

Llewellyn-Waters, who will continue to lead the Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities fund, which she has managed since inception, has over 15 years of sustainable investment experience.

She will lead the firm's sustainable investing capability, feeding into the work of Edward Bonham Carter, who recently took on a new role focusing on Jupiter's stewardship and corporate responsibility activities.

"Abbie will continue to play an important role in shaping best practice across the business as Jupiter builds on its heritage of sustainable investing to demonstrate thought leadership and a commitment to ESG as fundamental to its investment and corporate culture," Jupiter said.

Launched in April 2018, the Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities fund has returned 57.2% since inception, compared to a 42.6% return for the IA Global sector, according to FE fundinfo.

An environmental fixed income investments specialist with over 20 years' experience, Petheram will work closely Llewellyn-Waters, and oversee Jupiter's environmental solutions range across asset classes, including the flagship £691m Jupiter Ecology fund.

He will continue to co-manage the Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified fund and will look to "build out Jupiter's capabilities in the green fixed income space," Jupiter said.

"In his new role, Rhys will lead and evolve Jupiter's expertise in investing in companies intentionally focused on providing solutions to sustainability challenges across key environmental themes," it added.

Outgoing Thomas, who departs after 20 years with the firm, including 17 years' management on the Ecology vehicle, is leaving the firm "for a new role", Jupiter said.