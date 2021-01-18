T. Rowe Price launches first dedicated UK investment strategy

T. Rowe Price has debuted its first dedicated UK investment strategy with the launch of a multi-cap responsible UK equity vehicle managed by Mitchell Todd.

The T. Rowe Price Funds OEIC - Responsible UK Equity fund applies a socially responsible screen, which aligns with the most common ESG concerns expressed by its clients, excluding companies involved in "an extreme ESG breach" that are not taking steps to remediate the issue.

Its portfolio will typically hold approximately 85% of its 40 to 60 positions in companies described as "durable compounders", with the remainder allocated to companies "on a path to improving cash flow and returns", T. Rowe Price said.

The fund will make use of the group's Responsible Investing Indicator Model, which helps to screen the investment universe for responsible investing risks and opportunities, and can help manage overall portfolio exposure to responsible investments.

Its manager, Todd, has almost two decades of investment experience, with more than 13 years at T. Rowe Price.

The former co-head of EMEA equities, Todd previously oversaw T. Rowe Price's European portfolio management and analyst team, which more than doubled in size under Todd's stewardship since 2014.

John Yule, head of UK and Ireland at T. Rowe Price, said: "The launch of T. Rowe Price's first dedicated UK strategy further demonstrates our ambitions in the UK.

"We are extremely pleased with the ongoing development of our OEIC range, alongside the continual strengthening of our client service capability across all investor segments,"

"T. Rowe Price is renowned for fundamental bottom-up research and investors in this strategy will also benefit from a responsible investment framework - which assists in the identification of corporates on the right side of change."

The fund's founder share class will charge 57 basis points, with a non-founder OCF of 82bps.