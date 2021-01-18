Brown Shipley taps Julius Baer for new intermediary role

Brown Shipley has hired Philipp Iarmaltchouk to establish a financial intermediaries market (FIM) desk in the UK, expanding its offering to external asset managers.

Iarmaltchouk, who joins from Julius Baer International, will serve in the newly-created role of head of FIM UK and will report to parent group Quintet's FIM head Stephan Matti and Brown Shipley CEO Alan Mathewson.

Based in London, he will be responsible for building a team to serve asset managers and other intermediaries in the UK.

Iarmaltchouk brings 11 years of wealth management experience, having most recently served as a Julius Baer director responsible for business development within intermediaries across UK and Europe.

He also previously led the financial intermediaries proposition at Dolfin Financial and spent six years at UBS AG, where he was a founding member of its global financial intermediaries franchise in London.

Iarmaltchouk joins former Julius Baer colleague Gordon Scott, who was hired by Brown Shipley in November for the newly-created role of head of strategic partnerships and entrepreneurs network.

Other recent senior appointments include head of Edinburgh office Matt Hoyne, head of London and international Elizabeth Weir, head of Manchester office Martin Cuthbert, and head of private banking and client solutions Calum Brewster.

Brown Shipley CEO Mathewson said Iarmaltchouk's appointment "is part of our wider strategic growth plan to expand our proposition to new segments".

Matti added: "Philipp's expertise in working with and understanding external asset managers and other intermediaries will be key in helping us further develop our FIM proposition to become a leader in the UK and across the key European markets in which we operate."