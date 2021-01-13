Gareth Campbell appointed co-manager of HL Select Global Growth fund

Campbell previously spent seven years covering US equities as a portfolio manager at UK pension fund USS

Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed global equity analyst Gareth Campbell as co-manager of its £534m HL Select Global Growth fund, to work alongside current manager Steve Clayton.

Campbell, who joined the HL Select team in 2018, previously spent seven years covering US equities as a portfolio manager at UK pension fund USS.

Alongside US stocks, he has specialist skills in the healthcare sector and focuses on finding companies with high-quality cash conversion, according to the firm.

Clayton, who has managed the portfolio since its launch in May 2019, said: "Gareth has played a pivotal role in the fund's success so far and we are delighted with this appointment.

"Gareth's talent for stock-picking augurs well for the fund's future, backed up by his thoughtful approach to portfolio construction.

"We knew that we had found a hugely talented investor when we first met Gareth as we set about building the team to manage the HL Select Global Growth fund."

HL Select Global Growth has returned 46.2% since its launch, compared to its average peer in the IA Global sector and FTSE World benchmark's respective gains of 27.7% and 25.6%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

This places the fund in 39th place within the 330-strong sector. Its largest holdings include the likes of Visa, GoDaddy and Microsoft, with 58.7% of the fund currently invested in US equities.

The fund is the newest of three in HL's Select range and sits alongside the firm's UK Growth and UK Income Shares portfolios, which were launched in 2016 and 2017 respectively.