Wood named co-manager of Sarasin UK Thematic Smaller Companies fund

Wood has served as an analyst and portfolio manager with Sarasin

Sarasin & Partners has promoted AIM specialist Hugo Wood to co-fund manager of its UK Thematic Smaller Companies fund alongside Ben Elwes.

The promotion of Wood, who joined from Smith & Williamson in 2018, and has since served as an analyst and portfolio manager with Sarasin, comes in addition to that of Colm Harney.

Senior associate partner Walker exits Sarasin after ten years

Having joined Sarasin in 2018 from his role as global equities analyst and portfolio manager at the West Midlands Pension fund, Harney will also work alongside Elwes as deputy fund manager for Charities - Thematic UK Equity.

Since Elwes' 2017 appointment, Sarasin UK Thematic Smaller Companies has returned 7.7% to 7 November, according to FE funinfo, compared to an average return of 32.3% for the IA UK Smaller Companies sector over the same period.

Too hot to ignore: Capital markets finally combatting climate change

Head of UK equities Elwes said: "Both Colm and Hugo have been with us for several years now and play an integral part in our rigorous process and thematic approach to creating long-term value.

"Their addition to these funds highlights the strength of the team and showcases our depth of expertise and commitment to the UK equity franchise."