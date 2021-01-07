FE fundinfo expands ESG offering with CSSP acquisition

FE fundinfo has acquired the Center for Social and Sustainable Products (CSSP), a move that will allow the fund data and technology provider to expand its ESG research.

FE fundinfo has acquired all of CSSP's share capital, including its yourSRI.com platform which provides ESG screening and labels on thousands of funds. As part of the deal, CSSP founders Oliver Oehri and Christoph Dreher will co-head the ESG product group at FE fundinfo.

FE fundinfo hires new sales head

Founded in 2009, CSSP, which is based in Liechtenstein, is a consulting and research house which provides its clients with ESG data and reporting, allowing them to fully understand the ESG and climate-related risks and opportunities within their investments.

The acquisition of CSSP and its ESG reporting capabilities, which use a wide set of data sources, will bring another important capability to FE fundinfo's existing range of services, which help fund managers and distributors access accurate data and fulfil their regulatory obligations.

Philipp Portmann, head of Business Development & Strategy at FE fundinfo, said: "At a time when ESG investing and reporting is rapidly becoming the major consideration for the investment industry, our acquisition of CSSP will enable us to expand upon our driving principle of connecting and supporting the global fund industry, through both a deep understanding of the market and the provision of clear, accurate and transparent data and reporting.

"Oliver and Christoph are renowned within the ESG space and their vision of just how important ESG investing will become, alongside their ambition to support investors to make better informed decisions, clearly matches our own. On behalf of the management and the board, I'd like to formally welcome them to the team."

As ESG due diligence requirements and reporting standards become more formalised in 2021, including the forthcoming introduction of the sustainable finance disclosure regulations (SFDR) across Europe from March 2021, FE fundinfo has pledged to continue to work with its clients to meet these changes.

Square Mile and FE fundinfo launch food label-style Fund Dashboard for advisers

Oliver Oehri and Christoph Dreher, co-founders of CSSP, said: "The reporting on extra-financial criteria has gained in importance in recent years and investors are rightfully asking for multi-dimensional risk assessments at portfolio level to effectively measure the corresponding exposure.

"Our services and bespoke solutions, that have been trusted by hundreds of clients, provide a holistic overview of the ESG profile. We, the founders as well as the entire CSSP team, are looking forward to continuing our journey in the enlarged company as FE Fundinfo shares identical values in terms of excellent customer service and operational excellence."

Hamish Purdey, CEO of FE fundinfo, added: "Promoting and supporting ESG investing is at the heart of our strategic aims as a company, and as we move forward and further develop our reporting and analytical capabilities, CSSP's expertise and services will play an important role in complementing our own, helping to support our next phase of growth and further empower our clients' success."