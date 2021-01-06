AVI appoints analyst in boost to Japan investment capabilities

Makiko Shimada has been in Tokyo for Goldman Sachs for more than three years

Asset Value Investors (AVI), the investment manager of the AVI Global Trust and AVI Japan Opportunities Trust, has hired Makiko Shimada as an investment analyst to strengthen its research and engagement efforts in Japan.

Shimada is currently based in Tokyo where she has been working at Goldman Sachs.

For her new role, she will join a seven-strong investment team in London from March and will report to Joe Bauernfreund, chief executive of AVI.

At Goldman Sachs, she was a member of the advisory group in the investment banking division in Tokyo for more than three years.

Bauernfreund said her appointment was a "strong endorsement" of the business' direction.

"We now have four Japanese native speaking professionals, including Jason Bellamy (based in Tokyo), Yuki Nicholas and Kaz Sakai, which is allowing us to further boost our engagement and research capabilities," he added.

Shimada specialises in M&A, capital market transactions and activism-related initiatives.

"Covid might have delayed some aspects of corporate reform in Japan, but it has by no means derailed it," said Bauernfreund.

"Shareholder engagement activity is increasing year after year, with companies slowly but surely improving their returns for shareholders. Despite this, and the undervaluation of the market, foreigners continue to be net sellers.

"We are happy to take the other side of their trade and believe that Japan is not a market that should be overlooked."