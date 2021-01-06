Josie Bentley named co-manager of Baillie Gifford European fund

Baillie Gifford has appointed Josie Bentley as a co-manager of its £2.3bn Baillie Gifford European fund.

She joined existing managers Stephen Paice, Moritz Sitte and Chris Davies on the fund on 31 December 2020.

Bentley joined Baillie Gifford in 2016, working across a range of strategies, including international growth, UK equity and high yield bond, joining the European equities team in 2019.

James Budden, director of retail marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, said: "Josie has quickly established herself as part of the European equities team and has contributed significantly to idea generation.

"Currently top of its sector over the past year and with a similar long-term track record, the fund has proved very popular, and Josie's appointment will both diversify the management team and enhance its investment proposition."

He added: "The fund's investment strategy remains unchanged."

The Baillie Gifford European fund aims to outperform the MSCI Europe ex UK index by investing in European growth companies with "exceptional" long-term growth prospects.