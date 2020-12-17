'We are profoundly sorry': FCA vows to change after damning LCF and Connaught reports

FCA chair Charles Randell promised the regulator will "transform" its processes in light of past failures

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to radically overhaul its processes and procedures with a raft of "significant and necessary changes", following the publication of independent reports into its handling of the London Capital & Finance (LCF) and Connaught fund scandals.

Both reports, published today (17 December), reveal significant failures in the regulator's handling of the multi-million pound scandals, and include recommendations for change at the FCA, all of which it has accepted.

Most significantly, changes include "restructuring the FCA", several new hires, and implementing a "use it or lose it" policy whereby firms may have their authorisations revoked as a result of inactivity.

In addition, discretionary pay awards for the FCA's executive committee members, which had been deferred in respect of the 2019/20 year, will now not be paid.

In September, the FCA's chair Charles Randell and its outgoing chief executive Chris Woolard flagged that the regulator was expecting some "painful lessons" from the impending reviews, promising to "transform" its processes in light of past failures.

In response to the publication of the reports, Randell said the FCA was "profoundly sorry for the mistakes we have made," adding the regulator has learned "considerable lessons from what happened with LCF and Connaught" and "will provide public updates as we implement the recommendations".

"Consumers must have trust in the FCA to do its job properly," he added. "We need to reinforce a culture in which people at the FCA are empowered and confident to take responsibility for bold interventions.

"The FCA board and I have every confidence that continuing the transformation of our organisation is the right way to bolster trust in the FCA and realise our ambitions for change."

Chief executive of the FCA Nikhil Rathi, who joined the regulator in October, said the reports had made "sobering reading", and is "committed to implementing the recommendations and lessons learned".

"We know that the FCA must make faster and more effective decisions, prioritise the right outcomes for consumers, markets and firms, and reform our approach to intelligence and information sharing," he added.

"Our continuing action plan, specifically on our wider transformation programme and high-risk consumer investments, seeks to do this.

"The FCA is always going to have to make difficult risk-based choices about where to allocate resources and to strike a balance between regulatory action and consumer choice and responsibility.

"I hope that the mistakes the FCA made in these cases do not detract from the work and dedication of my colleagues over several years."

LCF: 'Serious failings'

Dame Elizabeth Gloster DBE's review into the FCA's regulation of LCF found "serious failings" by the regulator in respect of information provided by third parties.

"Those failures include the FCA's failure to respond to the specific and detailed allegations made to the FCA by third parties that LCF was engaged in fraud or irregularity," it concluded.

It said the FCA's failure to "respond appropriately to information provided by third parties regarding LCF occurred because of deficiencies" in its policies

The report found that the LCF scandal, of which criminal investigations are still ongoing, demonstrated a "failure of the [FCA's] senior management to implement and embed operational change at the lower levels of the organisation", which "contributed to the FCA's failures of regulation in respect of LCF".

It also pointed to the "inadequate training" of FCA case officers and a lack of urgency to act by the regulator.

"[It is] self-evident…[that] had some or all of the FCA's failures in regulation… not occurred, then it is, at the least, possible that the FCA's actions would have prevented LCF from receiving the volume of investments in its bond programmes which it did," the report added.

"Such earlier intervention may, in turn, have prevented LCF from receiving investments in its bond programme sooner, thereby reducing the exposure of investors to LCF's collapse.