FCA warns crypto consumers as temporary registration regime established

The FCA does not have consumer protection powers for the cryptoasset activities of firms

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged customers of cryptoasset firms which have failed to apply to the financial watchdog for registration to withdraw their investments before 10 January 2021.

The FCA took on supervisory responsibility for anti-money laundering in January last year and required existing crypto businesses to register with it by 15 December this year in order to enforce compliance.

It said it has not been able to assess and register all firms that have applied for registration, due to the complexity and standard of the applications received, and the pandemic restrictions on office visits.

The financial watchdog has therefore established a temporary registration regime to allow existing cryptoasset firms, which had applied to be registered with the FCA before the deadline of December 16 but whose applications were still being assessed, to continue trading.

This will enable those existing businesses to continue to trade after 9 January 2021 until 9 July 2021, pending the FCA's determination of their application.



"Firms that did not submit an application by 15 December 2020 will not be eligible for the temporary registration regime," the FCA said. "They will need to return cryptoassets to customers and stop trading by 10 January 2021.

It added: "Firms that do not stop trading by that date are at risk of being subject to the FCA's criminal and civil enforcement powers."

In September, the Treasury Committee said they want to clamp down on the "Wild West" cryptocurrency and called on the government for better regulation.

However, the FCA does not have consumer protection powers for the cryptoasset activities of firms, and, even if a firm is registered with the regulator, the FCA is not responsible for ensuring cryptoasset businesses protect client money.

The financial watchdog said it "is unlikely" consumers with cryptoassets will be able to access the Financial Ombudsman Service or Financial Services Compensation Scheme, irrespective of whether a firm has temporary or full registration.