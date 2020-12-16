'Black Friday effect' and Covid-19 restrictions plunge inflation to 0.3%

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, attributed the fall to the “Black Friday effect"

UK Covid-19 restrictions in place throughout November pushed the country’s CPI inflation rate down to 0.3% from 0.7% in the previous month, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The CPIH 12-month rate, which includes owner occupiers' housing costs, also fell to 0.6% in November, down from 0.9% in October.

Falling prices for clothing, and food and non-alcoholic beverages made the largest contributions to the downward trend, with a fall of 0.17 and 0.09 percentage points respectively.

Clothing prices fell by 2.6% between October and November 2020, compared with a rise of 1.0% between the same two months a year ago.

The ONS said prices usually rise between these two months but price movements across 2020 have been "unusual compared with previous years and appear to have been affected by the coronavirus lockdowns".

"The price fall in November this year reflects increased discounting and there have been media reports that some Black Friday sales may have spread further across the month," it explained.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, attributed the decline in inflation to the "Black Friday effect", which saw "increased discounting by retailers pushing down the cost of clothing and footwear".

"Black Friday occurs every year, but this time around discounts were particularly steep in clothing sales, which led to an unseasonal fall in prices," he added.

"That highlights the continued pressure on the retail sector, and while price cuts on the shelves are good for consumers, they don't bode well for profits."

Recreation and culture contributed the most on the upside to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate, at 0.24 percentage points, followed by games, toys and hobbies, and accommodation services.

However, recreation and culture contributed a 0.02 percentage points decline in the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between October and November 2020

In this respect, restaurants and hotels were the only positive contributor at 0.09 percentage points.

Khalaf warned savers not to "set too much store by one month's inflation figure", particularly in light of November's national lockdown.

"However, the broader picture remains one of low inflation and that spells low interest rates for the foreseeable," he added.

"We can expect inflation to tick up next spring, when the basis for comparison moves into the post-pandemic era and the big drop in fuel prices falls out of the equation in March, but that won't be enough to persuade the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy.

"There are some economists who believe that the Bank's money printing programme will let the inflation genie out of the bottle further on down the line.

"The central bank has plenty of room to tighten monetary policy to rein inflation back in, but that is still a nightmarish scenario because it would mean the Bank raising interest rates while the economy was still struggling to get to its feet."

Noting that inflation remains "well below" the Bank of England's long-term target of 2%, UK equity manager at Premier Miton Investors Jon Hudson agreed inflation could begin to creep back soon.

He explained: "Looking forward, there are signs of inflationary pressures building, such as rising global commodity prices, but there is currently too much slack in the UK economy for it to become an issue.

"If a trade deal can be agreed with the EU and the pound rises as a result, it will make importing goods and services into the UK cheaper, further dampening near term prospects of inflation.""