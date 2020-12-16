Dividends, diversification and decarbonisation: What are Punter Southall Wealth's top five funds for 2021?

One of Punter Southall's picks focuses on renewable energy and 'investing in a world of change'

After an "extraordinary" and "unpredictable" year, Punter Southall Wealth hopes 2021 proves to be a calmer period but warns that even as next year is expected to be better, investors should not assume an "easy" backdrop for financial markets.

Here are the company's top five picks for next year, with themes ranging from emerging market growth to ESG and healthcare.

Matthews Asia-ex Japan Dividend

Martin Ward, senior investment analyst at Punter Southall Wealth, has chosen Matthews Asia-ex Japan Dividend for exposure to emerging market growth.

He said: "The fund was a timely new addition to our portfolios in 2020. Matthews' investment philosophy and strategy are very much in-line with our long-term optimism for economic growth and development in the Asia Pacific countries.

"One of the long-term themes we have been attempting to gain exposure to across our investment strategies is the growth of Asian domestic consumption, and this strategy enables us to efficiently access this theme.

"Asia is also home to diversified sources of income, with no single sector dominating the region in terms of dividends paid."

An eye on 'value plus' and sustainability: Quilter's Nick Wood picks his top three funds for 2021

He added: "A diverse group of sectors such as information technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary have accounted for the fastest dividend growth over the past decade.

"We would consider the investment focus of this strategy to be on 'high-quality' companies; the managers aim to blend both higher yielding shares and dividend growth stocks in order to generate an attractive total return, combining both income and capital appreciation.

"The current yield is close to 2%, with the fund currently tilted towards dividend growth stocks, which the team at Matthews view as a specific opportunity for the months ahead. The key thesis of the team is that dividends can be an important signal of successful capital allocation, business quality and corporate governance.

"Since inception, the fund has had an attractive return profile, with an upside capture of 91.81%, downside capture of 67.98% and beta to the wider market of 0.84, which perfectly suits the approach that we have in managing our clients' portfolios."

TwentyFour Core Corporate Bond

Thomas Becket, CEO of Punter Southall Wealth, went with one of the group's "solid defenders" within their portfolios, the TwentyFour Core Corporate bond fund. He said: "It is a tailored version of the manager's (Chris Bowie) main fund at TwentyFour.

This segregated fund approach gives us additional comfort around liquidity, as we are in total control of flows in and out of the strategy, ensuring that the fund is not forced to sell bonds in times of market stress, as could have been the case in March 2020.

"The smaller size of the fund also allows it to remain nimble, and affords us an advantage to take opportunity of specific situations in credit markets that some of the bigger funds in the asset class simply would not be able to.

"We think it is key that the fund does not have to own any bonds it does not want to (as opposed to increasingly popular passive funds), and the team can be very selective in constructing a high-conviction portfolio of around 100 bonds."

What's on your January shopping list? AJ Bell's eight fund and trust picks for 2021

He added: "The fund can be selective and still offer a higher yield than the market, while taking lower interest rate risk, which could be vital to protect the fund, in our opinion, in the uncertain environment ahead. The yield on offer is 2.2%, a premium of 0.5% to the benchmark, while the fund also has a lower duration than the benchmark of 6.7 years vs 8.7 years.

"The yield premium does not sound like much, but in a low-rate world, we feel this is attractive without taking on any unwanted risks for our clients. The bonds within the portfolio also still look attractive, with a credit spread on offer against government bonds of 180bps vs 133bps for the benchmark.

"To end of November, the fund has performed exceptionally well on a risk-adjusted basis in 2020 against its peers, something we feel confident that the manager will be able to repeat in the coming years."

NinetyOne Global Environment

As tackling climate change continues to demand more from every industry and government, Thomas Hibber, investment analyst at the group, highlights NinetyOne Asset Management's "investing for a world of change" ethos as his reason for choosing the firm's Global Environment fund.

He said: "The fund, which we invested in at an early stage, invests in companies that are enabling the transition to a low-carbon world and seeks to capture the structural growth opportunity that is driven by decarbonisation. The fund focuses on three key areas of decarbonisation: renewable energy, resource efficiency and electrification.

"As well as offering an excellent investment proposition, the fund aims to have a measurable positive impact through investing in the companies that are solving the world's environmental challenges.

"The fund has returned 48% since we added it to our portfolios in May 2020, making it our top-performing investment over that period."

However, he believes that such sectors can continue to outperform in the future.

"In response to the economic havoc wrought by Covid-19, governments around the globe have directed their fiscal stimulus towards a green recovery, one that 'builds back better', and this has led to a boost for sustainable businesses," he continued.

"We have had a strong track record of identifying long-term themes to exploit within our strategies, and, in our view, the transition to a sustainable economy is an investment theme which is necessary to limit global warming but also one which we believe can generate significant investment returns for our clients."