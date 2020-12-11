Bailey: BoE cannot prevent all Brexit disruption to financial services

The Bank of England (BoE) is unable to prevent all disruption to financial services caused by the end of the Brexit transition period, despite considerable efforts to mitigate the impact, the bank’s governor Andrew Bailey has warned.

In his opening remarks to the BoE's Financial Stability Report, published on Friday (11 December), Bailey said that while "most risks" to financial stability that could arise from disruption to cross-border financial services have been "mitigated", there remains unavoidable risks.

The bank's FSR noted that financial sector firms are in their "final stages" of preparations for the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December, and the mitigation of the lion's share of risks "reflects extensive preparations made by authorities and the private sector over a number of years".

However, the report warned, "some market volatility and disruption to financial services, particularly to EU-based clients, could arise."

Bailey said: "As we have said many times, financial stability is not the same as market stability and does not mean we can avoid disruption to financial services in all parts of the landscape.

"We cannot prevent disruption for EU clients caused by measures taken elsewhere, regrettable though that is."

The FSR added that market volatility could also be "reinforced" in "the event that some derivative users are not fully ready to trade with EU counterparties or on EU or EU-recognised trading venues".

"Financial institutions should continue taking measures to minimise disruption," it added.

The warning comes as talks over a trade deal between the UK and European Union appear to be at deadlock as the transition deadline approaches. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the public this morning that there is "a strong possibility" that talks will not succeed.

If no deal is secured, the UK's position as a ‘third-country' to the EU raises major concerns about the capacity for cross-border financial services between the country and the bloc.

Authors of the FSR, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC), said: "Irrespective of the particular form of the UK's future relationship with the EU, and consistent with its statutory responsibilities, the FPC remains committed to the implementation of robust prudential standards in the UK.

"This will require maintaining a level of resilience that is at least as great as that currently planned, which itself exceeds that required by international baseline standards, as well as maintaining UK authorities' ability to manage UK financial stability risks."

Banking sector

While cognisant of the "range of downside risks that remain", including those that could arise from Brexit and "the evolution of the pandemic and consequent measures to protect public health", the FSR painted a relatively healthy picture for key aspects of the economy.

It noted that UK households and businesses have been provided support from the financial system "to weather the economic disruption associated with Covid-19... reflecting the resilience that has been built up since the global financial crisis, and the extraordinary policy responses of the UK authorities".

UK businesses have raised "substantial" external financing since the start of the pandemic from banks and financial markets, while household debt-servicing burdens have fallen during the period, supported by payment deferrals from lenders.

The extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has also supported household incomes.

According to the FPC, the UK banking system "remains resilient to a wide range of possible economic outcomes", with "the capacity to continue to support businesses and households even if economic outcomes are considerably worse than currently expected".

The report found that over 2020, major banks' and building societies' aggregate capital buffer - measured by the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio - has increased to 15.8% at end-September, which is over three times higher than at the start of the global financial crisis.

Over this period, banks have provisioned for £20bn of credit losses. While "some headwinds to banks' capital ratios" are "anticipated over coming quarters", the FPC believes they can absorb credit losses "in the order of £200bn."

The UK and global macroeconomic scenarios required to generate losses on this scale "would need to be very severe", the FPC said, such as unemployment rising to more than 15%.

The FPC now expects the UK countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) rate to remain at 0% until at least 2021 Q4.