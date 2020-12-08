Impax unveils board changes as chair Keith Falconer retires

Impax Asset Management has announced that Keith Falconer has retired as chair with effect from today (8 December), with Sally Bridgeland named as his successor.

Bridgeland, who became a non-executive director of Impax in 2015 and is also currently a non-executive director of Royal London and the Local Pensions Partnership, has been appointed chair, effective today, and will step down from the audit and risk committee on which she serves as chair.

Impax said that this position will be assumed by Vince O'Brien, who will step down as chairman of the remuneration committee, to be replaced by Lindsey Brace Martinez.

Falconer, who has served as chair since 2004, said: "Over this time Impax has grown its assets under management from £59m to more than £23bn. We have accomplished much through bull and bear markets and there have been many notable milestones.

"Over these years we've benefited from notably low staff turnover, our investment philosophy has become widely accepted and ever more compelling, and we have maintained and developed our strong corporate culture."

Bridgeland added: "I am very much looking forward to building on Keith's work alongside my fellow board members to deliver long-term success for the company and create value for all our stakeholders."

In addition, Impax has announced the appointment of Simon O'Regan to the board as non-executive director, effective 3 December this year and said he will also sit on the company's audit and risk and remuneration committees.

O'Regan was CEO of Mercer's US business prior to his retirement in 2017.

Impax chief executive Ian Simm said: "I would like to thank Keith for his inspiring leadership, his advice and dedication to Impax during his time as chairman. His business acumen and judgement have greatly contributed to our success, and he will be sorely missed.

"I am very pleased that Sally is taking over as Impax's chair."